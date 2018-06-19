Watch Black Panther Fight Tiffany Haddish on the MTV Movie & TV Awards

The MTV Movie & TV Awards kicked off tonight with an epic mash-up between Girls Trip and Black Panther, focusing on host Tiffany Haddish challenging T’Challa for the throne. See how the skirmish played out in the video above.

The epic showdown features not only Haddish, but also her Girls Trip co-stars Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith. Additionally, Get Out‘s Lil Rel Howery also appears to cheer on the combatants.

This is only the first time these films will compete with one another, as these are some of the biggest competitors at this evening’s festivities. Haddish is nominated for Scene Stealer, Best Comedic Performance, and Best Musical Moment. Black Panther‘s Chadwick Boseman is up for Best Performance, Best Fight (against M’Baku), and Best On-Screen Team (with Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, and Letitia Wright). As of this writing, Boseman has already snagged the award for Best Hero.

The big battle will come at the end of the ceremony where both Girls Trip and Black Panther are up for Best Movie.

While we might not see Haddish adopt the mantle in the official Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans recently learned of the potential of multiple different characters adopting the persona in future films.

“That’s definitely our hope and our intention,” producer Nate Moore shared with ComicBook.com. “[Ryan Coogler] is a very smart, very in demand young filmmaker, but I can’t imagine doing more Black Panther storytelling without him.”

Those future characters could also be some of the female residents of Wakanda introduced in the first film, opening up a variety of possibilities for the series.

“It’s definitely possible,” Moore said. “It’s all about what is the best idea. I think the female characters in Black Panther are so resonant and do so well in their own right. They make their own decision, they move the story forward. Nakia saves Wakanda. I think there’s ways to tell stories with them separately. I think there’s ways to continue their story in sort of Black Panther 2 and beyond. So there’s a lot of different ways to slice it. It’s just, what is the story that we have to tell that feels undeniable? I’m hesitant to say what comes first, but I do know there are ideas that I could service both frankly.”

Black Panther is available on Blu-ray and Digital HD now. Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.

