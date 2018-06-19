‘Black Panther’ Spoof to Open MTV Movie & TV Awards

Tiffany Haddish is watching the throne, and apparently she’s none too impressed.

The host of the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be going head to head with the King of Wakanda to open the show. TMZ is reporting the Marvel Studios hit Black Panther will be the focus of a skit to kick off the event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The outlet is reporting that Haddish will be going up against Chadwick Boseman for the right to host the show, where she’ll eventually come out on top. It sounds like it will be much like the ritualistic Challenge Day scene in Black Panther, where T’Challa fights M’Baku on a waterfall.

Haddish will apparently be united with her Girls Trip co-stars Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah, and they will be joined by Lil Rel Howery, the hilarious breakout star of Get Out. Expect to hear Cardi B’s popular track “Bodak Yellow” to back the skit, too.

Haddish was just revealed as a co-star in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, continuing to ride her current wave of popularity.

The comedian is assured victory, given MTV has been hyping her as the host of the show for months now. And while Boseman’s character is likely the better fighter, it’s all for the best as Haddish has the comedic chops to carry an event like the Movie & TV Awards. Let’s face it, T’Challa hosting a three hour awards show would be extremely awkward.

The two will go up against each other again later in the night for the top honors, as Black Panther and Girls Trip are both nominated for Best Movie. The winner of the Golden Popcorn is determined by fan vote, and will likely be revealed at the end of the evening.

Both Girls Trip and Black Panther have a few other nominees, with Haddish being up for Scene Stealer, Best Comedic Performance, and Best Musical Moment.

Boseman is up for Best Performance, Best Hero, Best Fight (against M’Baku), and Best On-Screen Team (with Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, and Letitia Wright).

We’ll see who ends up top when it comes to the awards show, but it looks like T’Challa is about to fall to a 1-2 losing record when it comes to waterfall fights.

Haddish will get her own comic book movie role when she stars in a film based on the Vertigo series The Kitchen.

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards air this evening at 6p PT and 9p ET.