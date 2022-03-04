2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations Include Spider-Man, Batman, Shang-Chi, and More
This year's MTV Movie & TV Awards will be held in just a few weeks, with today seeing the reveal of all of the films and TV shows that have been nominated for a Golden Popcorn Award. This year's event will mark an all-new approach to the festivities, as it will be splitting the categories up between the traditional categories like Best Movie, Best Kiss, and Best Fight, but the evening will also host the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED event, which will honor reality television and competition shows. Check out the full list of nominations below, which feature films like The Batman, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The awards ceremonies will both be held on June 5th.
MTV detailed, "On June 5th, the MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will both air live from Los Angeles in what MTV is calling a one-night-only global event. And today (May 11th), the nominees for both shows have been revealed. Unsurprisingly, huge cultural touchstones like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Euphoria, and The Batman lead the pack with multiple nods. Meanwhile, UNSCRIPTED's nomination list boasts RuPaul's Drag Race, Selling Sunset, and Summer House all as frontrunners.
"The Movie & TV Awards also debut two new categories this year, Best Song and Here for the Hookup, while UNSCRIPTED unveils four of its own: Best Reality Return, Best Music Documentary, Best Reality Romance, and Best Reality Star."
SCRIPTED CATEGORIES:
Best Movie
- Dune
- Scream
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- The Adam Project
- The Batman
Best Show
- Euphoria
- Inventing Anna
- Loki
- Squid Game
- Ted Lasso
- Yellowstone
Best Performance in a Movie
- Lady Gaga: House of Gucci
- Robert Pattinson: The Batman
- Sandra Bullock: The Lost City
- Timothée Chalamet: Dune
- Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Performance in a Show
- Amanda Seyfried: The Dropout
- Kelly Reilly: Yellowstone
- Lily James: Pam & Tommy
- Sydney Sweeney: Euphoria
- Zendaya: Euphoria
Best Hero
- Daniel Craig: No Time to Die
- Oscar Isaac: Moon Knight
- Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow
- Simu Liu: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Villain
- Colin Farrell: The Batman
- Daniel Radcliffe: The Lost City
- James Jude Courtney: Halloween Kills
- Victoria Pedretti: You
- Willem Dafoe: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Kiss
- Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike: Euphoria
- Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount: Emily in Paris
- Poopies & the snake: Jackass Forever
- Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz: The Batman
- Tom Holland & Zendaya: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Comedic Performance
- Brett Goldstein: Ted Lasso
- John Cena: Peacemaker
- Johnny Knoxville: Jackass Forever
- Megan Stalter: Hacks
- Ryan Reynolds: Free Guy
Breakthrough Performance
- Alana Haim: Licorice Pizza
- Ariana DeBose: West Side Story
- Hannah Einbinder: Hacks
- Jung Ho-yeon: Squid Game
- Sophia Di Martino: Loki
Best Fight
- Black Widow vs. Widows: Black Widow
- Cassie vs. Maddy: Euphoria
- Guy vs. Dude: Free Guy
- Shang-Chi bus fight: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Men end battle: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Most Frightened Performance
- Jenna Ortega: Scream
- Kyle Richards: Halloween Kills
- Mia Goth: X
- Millicent Simmonds: A Quiet Place Part II
- Sadie Sink: Fear Street: Part Two 1978
Best Team
- Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
- Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
- Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
- The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
- The Lost City: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
Here for the Hookup
- Euphoria
- Never Have I Ever
- Pam & Tommy
- Sex/Life
- Sex Lives of College Girls
Best Song
- "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)," Jennifer Hudson / Respect
- "Just Look Up," Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don't Look Up
- "Little Star," Dominic Fike / Euphoria
- "On My Way (Marry Me)," Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
- "We Don't Talk About Bruno," Encanto cast / Encanto
UNSCRIPTED CATEGORIES
Best Docu-Reality Series
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- Selling Sunset
- Summer House
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Best Competition Series
- American Idol
- Dancing with the Stars
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
- The Masked Singer
Best Lifestyle Show
- Bar Rescue
- Dr. Pimple Popper
- Making It
- Selena + Chef
- Queer Eye
Best New Unscripted Series
- Hart to Heart
- Teen Mom: Family Reunion
- The D'Amelio Show
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
- Queen of the Universe
Beast Reality Star
- Chris "CT" Tamburello: The Challenge
- Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset
- Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House
- Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey
- Willow Pill: RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14
Best Reality Romance
- Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt: Bachelor in Paradise
- Loren & Alexei Brovarnik: Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
- Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark: The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
- Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix: Vanderpump Rules
- Yandy & Mendeecees: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Best Talk/Topical Show
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Best Host
- Charlamagne Tha God: Tha God's Honest Truth
- Gordon Ramsay: MasterChef
- Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness
- RuPaul: RuPaul's Drag Race
Breakthrough Social Star
- Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok
- Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram
- Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter
- Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok
- Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram
Best Fight
- Bosco vs. Lady Camden: RuPaul's Drag Race
- Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight: The Real Housewives of Potomac
- Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset
- Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House
- Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Best Reality Return
- Bethenny Frankel: The Big Shot with Bethenny
- Kylie Sonique Love: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
- Paris Hilton: Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
- Sher: Ex on the Beach
- Tami Roman: The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
Best Music Documentary
- JANET JACKSON.
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
- Oasis Knebworth 1996
- Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
- The Beatles: Get Back
