SNL's Colin Jost Tried to Slime Scarlett Johansson at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and It Didn't Go So Well

✖

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson won MTV's "Generational Award" during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards last night, and her fiancee - Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost - tried to get in on her acceptance speech by sliming the Marvel starlet while she was on video accepting the award. Johansson seems to think the prank was funny - because she turned around to give Jost a glaring "WTF!" and dirty look. Obviously, the celebrity couple was almost certainly having fun with fans by staging this little "lover's quarrel," but it was still a highlight of the MTV Movie & TV Awards!

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost met when the actress did Saturday Night Live. They officially started dating in summer 2017, before getting engaged in 2019. Johansson and Jost got married during the COVID-19 pandemic (October 2020), with Johansson now living a bi-coastal life between Los Angeles and New York, where Jost is still ahead writer for SNL and the host of Weekend Update.

Scarlett Johansson has every right to be receiving the Generational Award at this stage of her career. Johansson helped ring in the 21st century (and its Millenial generation) with the film Ghost World in 2001; she really established herself as an indie darling when she starred in the now-classic Sophia Coppola film Lost In Translation alongside Bill Murray in 2003. After that, she balanced genre fare like The Perfect Score (alongside Chris Evans) and Michael Bay's The Island, with a run of prestige films working under auteurs like Woody Allen (Match Point, Vicky Cristina Barcelona), Brian DePalma (The Black Dahlia) and Christopher Nolan (The Prestige).

The late 2000s made it seem like Johansson's career might slow down, as films like The Other Boleyn Girl and The Nanny Diaries failed to either capture much prestige or earn at the box office (respectively). When she stalled in Frank Miller's The Spirit (one of the most infamously bad comic book movies ever), things really looked bad.

It all changed in the 2010s when Marvel Studios came calling, and Johansson was cast as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in Iron Man 2. Suddenly, Scarlett had a fan-favorite role in a major franchise, which helped her regain footing and once again achieve a balance of doing big franchise films (Captain America and The Avengers films) as well as indie films (Hitchcock, Under the Skin, JoJo Rabbit).

Congrats to ScarJo on her win - and prayers for Colin Jost while he's in the doghouse.