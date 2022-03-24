Beloved Marvel Movie Trilogy Headed to Netflix

While the majority of the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be found streaming on Disney+, those that were made by other studios before the existence of the MCU are scattered across other services. Major services like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and Peacock have all played home to these films from time to time, and an entirely trilogy is on the move again this month. In April, all three original Blade films are making their way to Netflix.

On Wednesday, Netflix revealed the lineup of movies and TV shows coming to the service over the course of April, and all three Blade films were mentioned. Blade, Blade II, and Blade: Trinity will all be added to the roster on April 1st.

The first Blade movie arrived in 1998, while the sequels followed in 2002 and 2004. While Wesley Snipes starred as the titular vampire hunter in all three movies, they each had a different director. Stephen Norrington helmed the first film while Guillermo del Toro came in for the sequel. Franchise screenwriter David S. Goyer took over as director for Blade: Trinity.

The movies in the Blade trilogy are just a few of the titles coming to Netflix at the start of the month. Here’s the full list of titles hitting the service on April 1st:

A Cinderella Story

Abby Hatcher: Season 2

Any Given Sunday

Argo

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Catch and Release

CoComelon: Season 5

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Grown Ups

Heartland Season 14

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

Love Actually

Molly’s Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rumor Has It…

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something’s Gotta Give

We The Animals

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — NETFLIX FILM

Battle: Freestyle — NETFLIX FILM

The Bubble — NETFLIX FILM

Captain Nova — NETFLIX FAMILY

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain — NETFLIX COMEDY

Forever Out of My League — NETFLIX FILM

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Bus — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tomorrow — NETFLIX SERIES

Trivia Quest — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes daily)

