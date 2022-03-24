Beloved Marvel Movie Trilogy Headed to Netflix

While the majority of the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be found streaming on Disney+, those that were made by other studios before the existence of the MCU are scattered across other services. Major services like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and Peacock have all played home to these films from time to time, and an entirely trilogy is on the move again this month. In April, all three original Blade films are making their way to Netflix.
On Wednesday, Netflix revealed the lineup of movies and TV shows coming to the service over the course of April, and all three Blade films were mentioned. Blade, Blade II, and Blade: Trinity will all be added to the roster on April 1st.
The first Blade movie arrived in 1998, while the sequels followed in 2002 and 2004. While Wesley Snipes starred as the titular vampire hunter in all three movies, they each had a different director. Stephen Norrington helmed the first film while Guillermo del Toro came in for the sequel. Franchise screenwriter David S. Goyer took over as director for Blade: Trinity.
The movies in the Blade trilogy are just a few of the titles coming to Netflix at the start of the month. Here’s the full list of titles hitting the service on April 1st:
Are you excited to check out the Blade films on Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!