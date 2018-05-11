Netflix Punisher One:12 Collective Figure Now Available to Order

Mezco Toyz has added Netflix‘s Punisher to their fantastic One: 12 Collective figure series! It features over 28 points of articulation, eight interchangeable hands, two head portraits capturing Frank Castle as portrayed by Jon Bernthal on the Netflix / Marvel Punisher series, and a whole bunch of weapons – naturally.

The Netflix Punisher One:12 Collective Action Figure is available to pre-order right here for $80 with free shipping in the US. It is expected to arrive on your doorstep in November 2018. When it does arrive, don’t be surprised if your door is smashed and the house is in shambles.

The complete list of features for the Netflix / Marvel Punisher One:12 figure are as follows:

• One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

• Two (2) head portraits

• Hand painted authentic detailing

• Approximately 17cm tall

• Eight (8) interchangeable hands

• One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

• One (1) pair of gun holding hands (L&R)

• One (1) pair of holding hands (L&R)

• One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)



Costume:

• Three-quarter sleeve t-shirt

• Utility vest

• Duty belt

• Cargo pants

• Leather-like overcoat

• Tactical boots

Accessories:

• Two (2) handguns

• One (1) machine gun

• One (1) knife (fits into sheath on vest)

• One (1) blast gun effect

• One (1) firing gun effect

As for the Netflix / Marvel Punisher series itself, season 2 is currently in the works and photos have surfaced from the set. You can check out those photos here – including a look at a new character named Amy Bendix. As noted, that particular character first appeared as part of the “Suicide Run” storyline, in which the Punisher gets injured in Ohio and is nursed back to health by Amy, while her father — the town sheriff — is suspicious of this mysterious man. Meanwhile, copycat vigilantes take to the streets of New York and start spreading his brand of violence without discretion.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.