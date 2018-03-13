Marvel Reveals New Fantastic Four Costumes

The Fantastic Four may not be back in full force just yet, but the remaining members are keeping the look of Marvel’s first family fresh.

Marvel Two-in-One #4 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti will debut new Fantastic Four costumes worn by the Thing, the Human Torch, and Rachina Koul.

The new costumes are designed by Schiti and have an advanced, spare-faring look that seems to be keeping with the Fantastic Four’s original mission statement, though the color scheme is black and white rather than the team’s tradition blue. The last time the team went that route was after the Human Torch died, so it may be appropriate for Johnny and Ben to do the same while Reed and Sue Richards are missing. Take a look below:

Human Torch and the Thing recently discovered that their powers are fading. In order to restore them, they are about to embark on a journey into the multiverse in the hopes of reuniting with the missing Richards family. There’s reason to believe that reunion may take place as soon as the sixth issue of this series.

When Marvel Two-in-One launched, ComicBook.com spoke to Marvel executive editor Tom Brevoort about what it means for the Fantastic Four’s future.

“Well, make no bones about it, while this may say Marvel Two-In-One on the package, this is really a Fantastic Four book, in spirit as well as content,” Brevoort said. “So yes, it’s definitely a series that’s about that missing element that people have been longing for within the Marvel Universe. In a very real sense, Johnny and Ben’s feelings about their seemingly-departed family echo the feelings of the audience all these months. And the fact that, even though Ben thinks he’s lying to Johnny we know that he’s accidentally on the right track means that there’s every possibility that our terrific two might inadvertently stumble over the breadcrumbs that will lead them and the rest of the Marvel Universe towards the reunion that everyone has been waiting for!”

Marvel Two-in-One #4 goes on sale March 14th.

Marvel Two-in-One #4

JAN180976

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Nick Bradshaw

FATE OF THE FOUR Part 3

• Ben and Johnny begin the search for their lost family! But the universe they’ve landed in may not last long enough!

Rated T

In Shops: Mar 14, 2018

SRP: $3.99

