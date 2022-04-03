New Ms. Marvel TV Spot Reveals More Disney+ Footage

Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel will be the next big thing to come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The series is set to hit Disney+ this June and things are finally starting to be revealed. After the successful release of its first trailer, Marvel Studios has officially given us a new look at Ms. Marvel.

Marvel Studios’ has a very specific marketing strategy for their Disney+ series. They’ll drop a huge first look trailer and then shortly after release a more condensed look at their series. Ms. Marvel seems to be no different. Today, the studio released an eye-opening TV spot for the upcoming Disney+ series, and it’s filled with brand new footage. You can check out the TV spot below.

Reeves Ms. Marvel’s popularity has been on a bit of an upswing in recent years. The character has gotten popular enough to headline a series and be one of the main characters in Marvel Studios’ upcoming The Marvels. Sana Amanat, one of the co-creators of Ms. Marvel, previously revealed her feelings on the characters rising to stardom. In an interview with The Inquirer from a few years ago, Amanat spoke on the characters sudden popularity.

“She’s grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Amanat previously said of Khan’s rising popularity. “I think it’s incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] … they can look up to, especially in these times.”



Here’s how Disney+ describes the series: “Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”



Ms. Marvel is being directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger.

Ms. Marvel is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on June 8, 2022!