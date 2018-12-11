Marvel Launching ‘Runaways’ Aftershow

With the world premiere of Runaways season two just over one week away, Marvel has announced their first-ever aftershow in the wake of one of their television properties. Announced earlier today by the House of Ideas, The Marvel After Show: ‘Marvel’s Runaways‘ will feature interviews with cast and crew members of the hit Hulu show.

Since all thirteen episodes of season two are dropping all at once this time around, the after show will have to take on a unique format. Instead of being broadcast on television in the vein of AMC’s Talking Dead, The Marvel After Show will instead feature nine podcast episodes, all of which will be available for download after Runaways season two drops.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hosted by Marvel digital media pros Lorraine Cink and Angelique Roche, the aftershow is said to tackle topics ranging from the show’s world building to feminisim and representation.

Thought the shows characters are in their own corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as of now, Marvel Television head previously hinted that the show could cross over with other Marvel shows sometime. Speaking with ComicBook.com earlier this year, Loeb mentioned that he could see the crew fighting crime alongside Cloak & Dagger some day.

“What we like what Josh [Schwartz] and Steph [Savage] is that this [Runaways] is a show that can stay on its own,” Loeb told ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis.

“It can reference the rest of the world, but it’s true to teenagers — they’re not interested in what Tony Stark is doing this week or what Matt Murdock is doing this week but they might be interested in a couple of kids who live down in New Orleans and what’s going on there.”

The full synopsis for Runaways season two is below.

In Season Two of the series, the Runaways have left their homes (and evil parents) behind and now have to learn to live on their own. As they scavenge for food, search for shelter, and take care of one another, our kids begin to realize, for better or worse, they’re stuck with each other. And it’s up to them to take down PRIDE once and for all. But someone sent a mysterious message to Jonah… Is there a mole in the Runaways? Meanwhile PRIDE. is focused on finding their children, and Jonah has his own dangerous plan in mind. The series stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Gregg Sulkin, Ariela Barer, Allegra Acosta, Angel Parker, Ryan Sands, Brittany Ishibashi, James Yaegashi, James Masters, Ever Carradine, Annie Wershing, Kip Pardue, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannagh, and Julian McMahon.

Runaways season two premieres December 21st exclusively on Hulu.