Original Namor Art by Creator Bill Everett Sells at Auction

Namor, as played by Tenoch Huerta, just made his live action debut in Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, resulting in a surge of popularity for one of Marvel's oldest and most iconic characters. Now, a piece of original art drawn by Namor's creator Bill Everett has sold at auction for significant money. According to The Hollywood Reporter, an original piece of art from Everett from 1968 recently sold for $10,800 via Heritage Auctions.

The artwork is a specialty illustration inscribed to fanzine publisher Martin Greim. The inscription features a description of Namor as "the original angry young man" on the piece, which sees two images of Namor, one more in line with his original look from when he was first created and then one of the softer, less-angular Silver Age take on the character. According to the description, there are few specialty illustrations of Everett's in existence, making this one particularly unique.

(Photo: Heritage Auctions)

Namor was first created by Everett and first appeared in 1939's Motion Picture Funnies Weekly #1 before making his first public appearance in Marvel Comics #1 in October 1939. The first comic book antihero, Namor has at various points in his character history been both an antagonist as well as a hero, serving with the Avengers, X-Men, Defenders, Invaders, Fantastic Four and even the Illuminati.

As for Everett, the creator sadly died in 1973 at the age of 55, making this particular piece of art one of the later in his career. He had made a triumphant return to the Sub-Mariner title in June 1972, where he had total control of the book, writing, drawing, and inking the series until his health ultimately got in the way.

What do you think about this unique piece of Namor art by creator Bill Everett? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!