Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Wears Stunning Dress and a Cape to Oscars 2020

The 92nd annual Academy Awards were held on Sunday night, and quite a lot of famous people have been flocking to Los Angeles for the event. For fashion fans, the gala offers its own reason for excitement, with a wide array of sartorial moments and breathtaking outfits. Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame star Brie Larson was no exception, with an outfit that quickly had the Internet swooning. Larson, who took home the Best Actress trophy in 2016 for her work in Room, debuted a light pink dress with a cape on the Oscars red carpet.

Larson is no stranger to breathtaking outfits, from her Infinity Stones-themed outfit on the Endgame red carpet, to her iconic dress from guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live late last year. With all of that in mind, it was definitely safe to assume that she was going to bring her A-game to the Oscars this year.

Larson is expected to reprise her role as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel 2, which is reportedly targeting a 2022 release date. While the film does not currently have a director, we do know that it will be set in the present-day, and will have a script from WandaVision‘s Megan McDonnell.

“I felt the importance of creating a symbol when I was making “Captain Marvel,” Larson explained in a recent interview. “But once I’m done on set filming, and then especially when the movie’s out, I am here to allow people to know that there’s an experience they can have access to if they want, but it’s not mine anymore. You know, and “Captain Marvel’s” definitely not mine anymore. And it makes me so thrilled that it’s beyond me. It wasn’t until I actually had the action figure in my hand that I was, like, “Whoa! Kids can now be on the floor, and Captain Marvel can have unlimited experiences.”

