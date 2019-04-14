Paul Rudd Tells Story of Getting Injured Jumping Out of a Car

Avengers: Endgame is less than two weeks away from finally hitting theaters, which means fans are about to be treated to the Marvel Cinematic Universe cast doing press for the film. One such cast member is Paul Rudd, the actor known best to MCU fans as Scott Lang/Ant-Man. Rudd recently paid a visit to The Graham Norton Show alongside fellow Avenger, Chris Hemsworth, as well as Julianne Moore and Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington. During the interview, the actor shared a story about a date gone terribly wrong.

Rudd explained that while on a double date with a friend, they two men realized pretty early on that the women weren’t interested in them, so they decided to make each other laugh to pass the time. Rudd goes on to say that he thought it would be hilarious to jump out of a moving vehicle, which he also happened to be driving at the time.

“I wasn’t driving fast, obviously, but even when you’re driving slow, it’s really fast,” he explained. “I just stepped out of my car to run and I hit the pavement so hard, and I felt the tire kind of swoosh past my head. I looked up and I saw my car going toward a tree.”

Luckily for everyone, Rudd’s date was quick on her feet and jumped into the front seat and stopped the car before it could hit anything.

“My hands were all cut up, my pants were torn,” he added. “I limped back to the car and they were ashen-faced.”

He added, “We just drove home very quietly.”

The crowd and fellow guests clearly loved Rudd’s story, which could have turned out much worse than it did. We’re glad you’re safe, Paul!

