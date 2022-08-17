Peter Parker and Miles Morales Team Up in New Spider-Man Double Trouble Series (Exclusive)

Marvel's Double Trouble franchise is expanding with a new series starring Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Mariko Tamaki and Gurihiru have explored the lighter side of the Marvel Universe in Spider-Man & Venom: Double Trouble and Thor & Loki: Double Trouble. Both series pitted fan-favorite characters together with their frequent adversaries, but their next series brings together the two prolific Spider-Men for a brand-new adventure. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal Peter Parker & Miles Morales: Spider-Men Double Trouble, a four-issue miniseries debuting in November. This time, Mariko Tamaki and Gurihiru will be joined by writer Vita Ayala.

"There's very few things in comics I have enjoyed more than collaborating with Gurihiru on previous Double Troubles," Tamaki said in a statement. "Their comic comedy is gold. I feel doubly fortunate to be able to work with Vita on this latest series. Vita is a treasure. I hope everyone enjoys this strange spider-ride."

The story will find Peter Parker and Miles Morales butting heads over who is the sidekick in their pairing. Peter and Miles have shared the Spider-Man mantle ever since Miles officially joined the Marvel-616 Universe post-Secret Wars. They've since co-starred in different forms of media, including Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends series on Disney Junior.

Of course, Miles has also headlined his own film franchise from Sony Pictures Animation, with the next installment coming in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and its sequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Peter and Miles will also fight together in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game for PlayStation 4|5, where they must contend with Kraven the Hunter and Venom.

You can find the cover and solicitation for Peter Parker & Miles Morales: Spider-Men Double Trouble #1 below. The issue goes on sale in November.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)