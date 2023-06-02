Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Toys May Reveal New Story Details

Possible story details for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have been found on the packaging for the Sony movie. The sequel to the smash hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has undergone a few changes since it was originally announced. For example, instead of Across the Spider-Verse being split into two movies, the third film in the Spider-Verse trilogy now has the official title of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. While some of Across the Spider-Verse's characters have already been revealed, a collection of toys offer a new look at the background of key characters like Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099.

ComicBook.com's Gaming Editor Rollin Bishop found Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse toys, where the packaging gives a rundown on Peter B. Parker, Miles Morales, and Spider-Man 2099. All three characters have been confirmed to star in the Sony Pictures sequel, but the new details offer a glimpse at what they will be up to. Of course, we have to remind readers that movie merchandise doesn't always line up perfectly with the final product that's displayed on the big screen. Some of these plotlines could have been changed specifically for the toys, or because Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been delayed at least twice. The film was originally suppose to premiere in October.

Let's take a look at which Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse characters are getting their own toys:

Peter B. Parker

First up we have the returning Peter B. Parker, an older version of Peter Parker who is a seasoned veteran of being a Spider-Man. Voice actor Jake Johnson confirmed the return of his Peter B. Parker a year ago. The back of Peter B. Parker's toy box reads: "Peter B. Parker is stuck between wanting to protect old pal Miles and siding with his more experienced Spider-Man comrade."

This alludes to Peter B. Parker choosing the side of Spider-Man 2099 over Spider-Verse franchise star Miles Morales. Of course, that allegiance could shift a number of different times as Across the Spider-Verse plays out.

Spider-Man 2099

Oscar Isaac provides the voice of Spider-Man 2099. Fans got a quick glimpse of Miguel O'Hara in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man 2099 also stormed his way into the first Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse teaser trailer. One of the different dimensions Miles finds himself in is the year 2099, where Spider-Man 2099 swings through the futuristic landscape.

Spider-Man 2099's character description on the toy box reads: "Miguel O'Hara tried to manipulate the genetics of former Spider-people and accidentally turned himself into the best Spider-Man in the Multiverse!"

Miles Morales

Last but not least is Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore. The Across the Spider-Verse teaser trailer revealed an older Miles Morales, who now has some experience behind him as a Spider hero. The sequel to Into the Spider-Verse pits Miles against the new villain Spot (Jason Schwartzman), who can open up portals to teleport himself or others through.

Miles' bio reads: "Miles Morales faces a new villain with abilities that will take more than one Spider-Man to defeat."

While a photo wasn't taken, a Spider-Punk guitar was also spotted in the department store.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2, 2023.