Miles Morales and his Dad Celebrate Father's Day in Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Father's Day is right around the corner, and you can expect quite the Father's Day adventure in Disney Junior's newest episode of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends. Titled Catch and Release, Miles Morales and his father Jeff set out to enjoy a peaceful fishing trip, but unexpectedly stumble upon Doc Ock's underwater headquarters, and they'll have to rely on each other to escape and put a halt to her plans. You can find a full clip from the show in the video above, and you can find a new image from the upcoming episode below. Catch and Release airs on Friday, June 17th at 8:30 AM EST on Disney Channel and at 12:30 PM EST on Disney Junior.

As you can see in the clip, Dock Ock thought she was successfully off the map in her underwater base, but Miles and Jeff managed to find her shiny new base anyway. Unfortunately, they find themselves caught in a cage as she reveals her new whirlpool machine, which would allow her to take control of the lake and keep anyone from fishing or using it again without her say-so. You can watch the clp in the video above and you can find the official description for the episode below.

(Photo: Disney Junior)

"Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" pays tribute to Father's Day with "Catch and Release," a new episode premiering Friday, June 17, at 8:30am ET/PT on Disney Channel and 12:30pm ET/PT on Disney Junior. In the episode, Miles and his dad, Jeff, are enjoying a Father's Day fishing trip that turns out to be a little more "exciting" than they expected. Father and son must team up after getting trapped in Doc Ock's plan to take over the harbor."

You can find the official description for Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends below.

"Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales as they team up with Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther to defeat foes like Rhino, Doc Ock and Green Goblin and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day. The season one voice cast includes Benjamin Valic ("Sonic the Hedgehog") as Peter Parker, Lily Sanfelippo (Disney Junior's "The Chicken Squad") as Gwen Stacy and Jakari Fraser ("Ben Is Back") as Miles Morales.

Season two of the hit series premieres this August and will feature John Stamos as the voice Iron Man/Tony Stark. Additional new Marvel heroes and villains in the new season include Ant-Man (voiced by Sean Giambrone), Wasp (voiced by Maya Tuttle), Reptil (voiced by Hoku Ramirez), Black Cat (voiced by Jaiden Klein), Sandman (voiced by Tom Wilson) and Electro (voiced by Stephanie Lemelin).

For season one, Harrison Wilcox ("Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest") is executive producer, Steve Grover ("Hello Ninja") is supervising producer, Chris Moreno (Disney Junior's "Muppet Babies") is supervising director, Chris Gilligan (Disney Junior's "T.O.T.S.") is consulting director and Bart Jennett ("Gigantosaurus") is story editor. The series is produced by Disney Junior and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons."

