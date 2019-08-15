The Punisher’s Van Gets an Asgardian Upgrade

The War of the Realms event might be over, but it has continued to have ripple effects throughout the Marvel Comics universe. As the first issue of Punisher Kill Krew proves this week, that can manifest in some pretty unique places.

Spoilers for Punisher Kill Krew #1 below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The issue follows Frank Castle promising to avenge the death of a family that was killed during War of the Realms — and quickly realizing that more people needed his help. Frank is introduced to a group of children who were orphaned by various otherworldly beings, and who want him to catch the killers by the end of summer.

Frank goes on to kill a skeleton-like creature and a tree filled with teeth, before stumbling on a magical goat outside the Sanctum Sanctorum. He strikes a partnership with the goat, who agrees to pull his van across the cosmos. The issue ends on a rather-spectacular splash page, which shows Frank and the goat riding across the Bifrost.

The reveal is arguably ridiculous in all the right ways, and also gives Frank some pretty specific cosmic assets going into the rest of this five-issue miniseries.

You can check out the official synopsis for Punisher Kill Krew below!

“Frank Castle: Avenger of Midgard! The War of the Realms has brought monsters and mayhem to the streets of New York City, but New York has a homegrown nightmare all its own – the Punisher! And he’ll be damned to Hel if he’s going to let a bunch of Ten Realms tin-pot tyrants terrorize his town. But given that he’s just one man against an army of elves, giants, creatures and more, Hel might soon have him despite his best efforts! The War of Realms is about to meet Marvel’s one-man army. Swords and steel will meet bullets, bombs, grit and guts. Expect all-out war. Expect punishment!”

Punisher Kill Krew #1 is available in stores now. Issue #2 will be released on September 11th.