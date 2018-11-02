This Fan Art For ‘The Punisher’ Has Us Begging for Season 2

The second season of Netflix’s The Punisher has been in post-production for a few months and now — thanks to some fan art that recently surfaced online — we’re chomping at the bit to watch it as soon as possible.

Shared to Reddit by /u/Snoreyn, the fan art in question is a mock season two promotional poster drawing inspiration from the closing moments of season one.

Displaying the iconic Punisher skull, the poster features broken shards of glass — a nod to the season one finale when Castle (Jon Bernthal) smashes Billy Russo’s (Ben Barnes) face into the glass of an amusement park ride.

According to The Punisher showrunner Steven Lightfoot, the will continue to explore who Castle is as a character and continue trying to make him somebody fans want to watch.

“That’s always tricky because you get such a variation, some people love it, some people hate it, some people are in the middle,” Lightfoot told Collider. “My personal opinion with that stuff is you just have to be true to the character and the story you choose to tell. You want them to love it obviously, but if you start worrying about the audience it can be a trap. I think we just have to keep trying to be true to Frank’s character and make him someone people want to hang out with.”

Not only that, Lightfoot went on to discuss the potential of The Punisher season two having an eclipsed season, especially after season two of Iron Fist capped out at 10 episodes.

“It’s an interesting thing, that,” Lightfoot reflected. “People have always said to me, ‘Do you wish you’d have had 10?’ and then I say, ‘Well then you would’ve had less story.’ I always wanted it to be a slow burn show. I always felt like we had the right amount for 13, and you’ve gotta have enough story for that but I like how slow burn and character-driven the shows are.”

The Punisher season one is now streaming on Netflix. While it doesn’t have an official release date, season two is expected to land sometime in 2019.