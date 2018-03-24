Deadpool Creator Reveals X-Force Almost Didn’t Happen

With the debut of the second trailer for Deadpool 2 and additional looks at Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Cable (Josh Brolin), and Domino (Zazie Beets), it’s safe to say comic creator Rob Liefeld is having one hell of a week.

Liefeld — the creator behind the three aforementioned characters — took to Instagram after the trailer was released to take pride in the characters he helped create.

Later in the day, however, the creator posted an anecdote about his earliest days at the House of Ideas where his idea of X-Force, a team full of mercenaries like Deadpool and Cable, almost didn’t happen.

Liefeld posted a fax he received in the Fall of 1990 from then-Direct Sales Manager Sven Larsen that nearly put the kaput on Liefeld’s idea.

“More than a boring memo from 1990, this contains the battle plan of how to turn the no’s into the all important green light that eventually produced X-Force, referred to as X-TERMINATORS here prior to the name change,” Liefeld said as a caption to the picture of Larsen’s fax.

Liefeld then offered some words of motivation, reminding aspiring comic creators to never give up in the pursuit of their dreams.

“I had been turned down twice in my efforts to reboot the book. It was frustrating as I was 22 years old, located on the west coast and wasn’t able to lobby in person, it was always over the phone or fax,” said Liefeld. “I knew I needed to keep up with my peer group and transforming New Mutants was the key to staying ahead of the pack as well as the right direction as my tenure had increased sales 1000%.”

“I’m eternally grateful to Sven and all the others behind the scene that worked to transform the direction of the book from New Mutants to X-Force. Creating cool characters like Deadpool and Cable and exciting storylines isn’t always enough, it’s the grind behind the scenes that produces results,” Liefeld finished.

Deadpool 2 is just under two months away from release. The second film from Fox featuring the Merc with a Mouth is set to hit the silver screen on May 18, 2018.