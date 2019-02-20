Robert Downey Jr. Shows His Support for ‘Captain Marvel’

The latest Captain Marvel TV spot pays homage to some of the original movie Avengers, so it’s no surprise the classic Marvel Cinematic Universe actors are showing their support for the latest trailer.

Best known to Marvel fans as Tony Stark/Iron Man, actor Robert Downy Jr. took to Instagram today to promote Captain Marvel, the next MCU film to hit theaters.

“Some are built. Some are made. Some are born. On March 8, witness the rise of a hero. Get tickets to Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel now,” he wrote.

As you can see, the ad features Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor.

“Some are built,” the trailer teases with footage of Tony Stark creating Iron Man. “Some are made,” they add with footage of Steve Rogers becoming Captain America. “Some are born,” they continue with early footage of Thor. “On March 8th, discover what makes a hero,” the text concludes with continued footage of the upcoming film.

While there have been many Captain Marvel trailers, this is the first that really makes the character feel like she is part of the Avengers. Based on the post-credits scene in Avengers: Infinity War, it’s safe to assume Captain Marvel will be dropping into the events of Avengers: Endgame to help save the day. The fact that this ad blends the character with the original Avengers is nothing short of exciting.

Many fans were quick to comment on Downey Jr.’s post.

“OMG!!! So cool of you! Carol and Tony have such a love hate – much much love and funny and respectful relationship! Can’t waaaait to see this on screen!,” @captmarvelnews wrote.

“I can’t frickin wait this is gonna be awesome,” @myartdump added.

“If Robert posts about something…it is DEFINITELY good,” @abdoman2005 replied.

First reactions for the film are already pouring in. It’s been confirmed that the movie has a post-credits scene and a tribute to Marvel Comics creator, Stan Lee. As we near closer to its official release, opening weekend box office projections are beginning to rise.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

This year, you can catch Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Endgame. In 2020, you can also see him in Sherlock Holmes 3 and The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.

Captain Marvel is being released on March 8th. Other upcoming MCU movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.