Robert Downey Jr. Obliterates Tom Holland in Fantasy Football Matchup

Another weekend has come and gone, another round of matchups in the AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football has come to an end. Heading into the fifth week of the star-studded charity league, the eyes of most fans were set on the game between Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr., and Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland. The duo have brought to life a pivotal relationship on-screen and they’ve become quite close friends off of it, so folks were wondering what exactly would happen when they eventually met head-to-head in their fantasy league. Unfortunately for Holland, the results were severely one-sided in his mentor’s favor.

Going into the games this weekend, both Holland and Downey carried a record of 1-3, desperately needing a win in order to keep their playoff hopes realistic throughout the season. Downey’s team certainly delivered for the Avengers: Endgame star, earning him a massive total of 151 points, the highest individual score from the entire league this weekend. Holland fell way behind, scoring just 102. To be fair, that would’ve been enough to beat the likes of Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, Joe Russo, Matthew Berry, Karen Gillan, Ryan Reynolds, and Chris Pratt this week. He just happened to face a Downey lineup that absolutely snapped.

Holland was projected to beat Downey 89-82 ahead of their matchup, but Downey had three players more than double their projections. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, Vikings wideout Adam Thielen, and the Philadelphia Eagles defense all scored more than 30 points, and Downey didn’t have any player score less than 10. On the flipside, Holland only had one player score more than 12. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson put up a whopping 42 points but it just wasn’t enough.

One tweak to Holland’s lineup would have closed the score gap significantly, as he had the weekend’s highest-scoring fantasy player sitting on his bench, earning no points toward his active total. Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V scored 54 points, though that still wouldn’t have been enough to put Holland over Downey if he were inserted into the lineup.

Once again, this coming weekend represents a very important game for both Downey and Holland. Downey goes up against Chris Evans, each with a 2-3 record, and Holland puts his 1-4 team up against the 1-4 Joe Russo.

All of these stars are playing in this fantasy football league in order to raise money for a charity of their choosing. Holland is playing for The Brothers Trust and Downey is playing for Guy Aquino’s Sacred Hearts Intervention.

You can keep up with the entire AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League here.