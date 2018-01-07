‘Runaways’ EP Teases Game-Changing Showdown in Season Finale

In the penultimate episode of Marvel’s Runaways last week, the mysteries that have been building since the show’s premiere have finally gotten answers — and brought the Runaways to a showdown with their parents, fallout from which will have lasting repercussions.

In “Doomsday,” the reason Molly’s parents were murdered along with the likely source of her powers are revealed. Turns out, there’s a mysterious rock-like substance underneath Los Angeles that glows and pulsates. It’s something that PRIDE’s benefactor, Jonah, is highly interested in and brought the group together under the guise of securing a “renewable energy source.” Of course, while that claim itself is a little suspect the real issue, at least for the Runaways, is that digging for those rocks could lead to the utter destruction of the city. The kids try to stop it, but are soon confronted by their parents who try to convince them everything was for their own good. Knowing what they know, the Runaways aren’t backing down, setting up a fight that will change everything.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the show’s executive producer Stephanie Savage, that includes their definition of family.

“For the kids, it really is the extreme amplification of that coming-of-age moment of confronting your parents about their flaws, their imperfections, their weaknesses, their darkness,” Savage told EW. “It really becomes a redefinition of ‘What is a family?’ The kids are faced with a choice of returning to their families and living their lives safely or standing with each other and having to become each other’s new family.”

But even though the choice seems black and white, how each of the Runaways will decide may not be so clear cut. Even going into “Doomsday,” each of the kids have been struggling with their own feelings about their parents. After his father is shot and put in what is possibly the most literal demonstration of the Schrödinger’s Cat dilemma on television after being put into Jonah’s reviving box without aid of a sacrifice to fully restore him, Chase reneges on the team’s plan to expose PRIDE. He decides that his father is more important than bringing down PRIDE with the group. This could be a sign that he would have a difficult time abandoning his parents, specifically his mother, even knowing everything they know. There’s also the possibility that Alex will also make a surprising choice, considering in the comics he turns out to have been aiding the parents and betraying the group.

Whatever the result — and fallout — of the face off, fans won’t have to wait too long. The Runaways first season finale, “Hostile,” drops Tuesday, January 9 on Hulu.