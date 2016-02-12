Ryan Reynolds Goes Viral For Being Perfectly Cast As Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds is trending on Twitter for possibly being the most perfectly cast actor for his role as Deadpool. Though he first played Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, many feel he was wasted in that movie. It wasn't until he returned for the first Deadpool that his ability to channel Marvel's Merc with a Mouth could be really appreciated. He kept that going with Deadpool 2. While there are plans for a third Deadpool movie, they've been obscured ever since Disney purchased 20th Century Fox. Reynolds recently hinted that he'll soon be back to work on Deadpool with an Instagram photo, but what form that return will take remains unclear.

Disney set Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin to write Deadpool 3. As for Marvel Studios, its chief, Kevin Feige, told Variety, "When we [Marvel Studios] were purchased [by Disney], Bob said to us, ‘If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. There’s no question that Deadpool is working, so why would we change it?"

Feige said earlier this year that Deadpool 3 "will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now. It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

