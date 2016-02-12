Ryan Reynolds Goes Viral For Being Perfectly Cast As Deadpool
Ryan Reynolds is trending on Twitter for possibly being the most perfectly cast actor for his role as Deadpool. Though he first played Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, many feel he was wasted in that movie. It wasn't until he returned for the first Deadpool that his ability to channel Marvel's Merc with a Mouth could be really appreciated. He kept that going with Deadpool 2. While there are plans for a third Deadpool movie, they've been obscured ever since Disney purchased 20th Century Fox. Reynolds recently hinted that he'll soon be back to work on Deadpool with an Instagram photo, but what form that return will take remains unclear.
Disney set Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin to write Deadpool 3. As for Marvel Studios, its chief, Kevin Feige, told Variety, "When we [Marvel Studios] were purchased [by Disney], Bob said to us, ‘If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. There’s no question that Deadpool is working, so why would we change it?"
Feige said earlier this year that Deadpool 3 "will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now. It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."
ryan reynolds as deadpool. https://t.co/gWzwpF3K0X— a humble peen farmer 🍆 sukuna apologist arc (@kiokushitaka) July 7, 2021
Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool.— Jillian Marie (@jillyymariee) July 7, 2021
Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man.
Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow. https://t.co/ssXWu89u6U
RDJ as Tony Stark— Fire Marshalll Trill (@Reesemo90) July 7, 2021
Tom Hiddelston as Loki
Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool https://t.co/7UDeQefJEf
I swear Ryan Reynolds is just Deadpool’s spirit in mortal form. https://t.co/jkr16c71xv pic.twitter.com/uQqksR8dDh— Nitro-Spidey: Pathfinder Stan acc | BLM (@NitroSpidey) July 7, 2021
robert downey jr as tony stark— vid ! kinda ia (@vilbussin) July 7, 2021
ryan reynolds as deadpool
sebastian stan as bucky barnes
tom hiddleston as loki https://t.co/UmcYpcPDyF
does twitter think tony stark is a real celebrity and ryan reynolds is a fictional character? pic.twitter.com/VMLHoewKPu— Big Time Nicko (@NickVitacco) July 7, 2021
Alan Rickman - Severus Snape— El.(الياس) 🇩🇿 (@e1ies) July 7, 2021
Hugh Jackman - Wolverine
Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool
Robert Downey Jr - Iron Man
Heath Ledger - Joker https://t.co/VmHHrwDh05
"Who is one character you believe was PERFECTLY cast?"
Of course, it's Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool. pic.twitter.com/xqNs6cazKN— MisAnthroPony (@MisAnthro_Pony) July 7, 2021
Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, RDJ as Iron Man, and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. No one could’ve done it better than them. https://t.co/LAqrqcmyBe pic.twitter.com/H1FNT7K3uq— ✧ᴠᴏᴅᴋᴀ࿐ (@russianbeverage) July 7, 2021
Yup, I'm watching Deadpool today. Ryan Reynolds is dope af. pic.twitter.com/A269qLWw3e— 🌹Rosa The Rebel ☠ (@RosaTheRebel) July 7, 2021