Deadpool 3 Confirmed to Be In MCU and R-Rated

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may not have had a big year in 2020, but it hopes to make up for the slip moving forward. With 2021 shaping up to be much better for the franchise, all eyes are to the future of its top heroes. This includes Deadpool now that Disney has earned rights to the mouthy mercenary, and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has confirmed the hero's next movie will be rated R.

This latest update came from Collider as Feige did interviews ahead of the Disney+ premiere of WandaVision. It was there the producer opened up about Deadpool 3, and he confirmed star Ryan Reynolds is helping oversee the script.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," Feige shared.

Continuing, the producer gave fans an update on when the sequel will begin shooting. Feige doesn't believe the movie will get underway this year, but Reynolds and he wants to make sure they get Deadpool's entry into the MCU just right. And if that means focusing on other projects in the meantime - well, Marvel Studios has plenty of stuff to work on.

"It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Obviously, fans are real hyped to see Deadpool enter the MCU, and it is good to know Reynolds is closely involved with the hero's transition. This R-rating will give Deadpool the room he needs to be himself, so fans are certain the MCU won't know what hit it when Wade Wilson comes knocking. And to be honest, we wouldn't want it any other way!

What do you make of this new Deadpool 3 report? Are you glad to see Feige and Reynolds working together on this?