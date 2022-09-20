Scarlet Witch Artist Sara Pichelli Shares Sneak Peek at New Marvel Series

Fans get their first look at Marvel's new Scarlet Witch comic from the series artist Sara Pichelli. Wanda Maximoff has been an enemy of the X-Men and an Avenger during her comics career, but come January Scarlet Witch will headline her own solo series from writer Steve Orlando and artist Sara Pichelli. This is a pretty big deal for Scarlet Witch fans, who have gotten to see more of Elizabeth Olsen's portrayal of the character in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While Marvel released Russell Dauterman's cover for Scarlet Witch #1, Sara Pichelli has also shared an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming series.

"I'm glad to announce I'll be launching the new Scarlet Witch solo series on Jan 2023 along with the crazy talented @the.steve.orlando and the magician of colors @colornmatt!" Pichelli wrote on Instagram. "And don't forget the beautiful covers by the great @rdauterman (who did the costume redesign) <3 here for you an exclusive sneak peek. #sarapichelli #marvel #scarletwitch #wandamaximoff"

The art shows a close-up of Wanda in her new Scarlet Witch costume designed by Russell Dauterman. She has a sideways look on her face, which could be due to whatever is taking place in the background of the page that is obscured. Dauterman replied to the post with, "Gorgeous!! Big fan of yours!"

Marvel promises Scarlet Witch "will open the door to a new era of adventures, mysteries, and quests that only a hero with Wanda Maximoff's breathtaking and unmatched mystical abilities are fit for!"

"Since I first stepped into the House of Ideas, the Scarlet Witch has been with me—in fact, she was the star of my first Marvel work ever, kicking ass, weaving spells, and humbling Doom in Darkhold! So, there was no way I could pass up the chance to work on Scarlet Witch," Orlando said when the series was announced. "Wanda Maximoff has finally broken free of the shadows she's wrestled with for years. And now? Sara Pichelli, Russell Dauterman, and I are unveiling the next chapter of her powerful, improbable, magical life. When you have nowhere else to turn...you turn to the Scarlet Witch. And God help anyone who gets in her way."

"You have been waiting for Scarlet Witch's solo return for so long!" Pichelli added. "Finally that time has come and I'm truly honored my art was chosen to make this happen. Can't wait for you to see the book."

Scarlet Witch launches January 2023 from Marvel Comics.