Marvel Announces Scarlet Witch Series

Marvel fans clamoring for a Scarlet Witch solo movie will be pleased to know Wanda Maximoff is getting a new solo ongoing series. Writer Steve Orlando, interior artist Sara Pichelli, and cover artist Russell Dauterman are collaborating on Scarlet Witch, launching in January 2023 and spinning out of her resurrection and redemption in X-Men: Trial of Magneto. Orlando is no stranger to Scarlet Witch, having written her in last year's Darkhold saga. The Marauders writer is joined by Sara Pichelli, co-creator of Miles Morales. She also helped Dan Slott relaunch the latest volume of Fantastic Four. Marvel promises Scarlet Witch "will open the door to a new era of adventures, mysteries, and quests that only a hero with Wanda Maximoff's breathtaking and unmatched mystical abilities are fit for!"

"Since I first stepped into the House of Ideas, the Scarlet Witch has been with me—in fact, she was the star of my first Marvel work ever, kicking ass, weaving spells, and humbling Doom in Darkhold! So, there was no way I could pass up the chance to work on Scarlet Witch," Orlando said. "Wanda Maximoff has finally broken free of the shadows she's wrestled with for years. And now? Sara Pichelli, Russell Dauterman, and I are unveiling the next chapter of her powerful, improbable, magical life. When you have nowhere else to turn...you turn to the Scarlet Witch. And God help anyone who gets in her way."

"You have been waiting for Scarlet Witch's solo return for so long!" Pichelli added. "Finally that time has come and I'm truly honored my art was chosen to make this happen. Can't wait for you to see the book."

SCARLET WITCH #1

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by SARA PICHELLI

Colors by MATT WILSON

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

On Sale 1/4/23

Following her redemption in the pages of X-Men: Trial of Magneto, Wanda is reborn as the hero the Marvel Universe needs her to be! Making the most of her fresh start, Wanda uses her powers in a glorious new way and embraces a new calling to help those who need it the most. Experience one the most powerful magic-wielders on the planet at her very best in the series Scarlet Witch fans have been asking for!

There is a door that appears only to those who need it most, who have no one else in the world to turn to. On the other side of this door is a mysterious witchcraft shop. Friend or foe, human or otherwise--if your need is great and your hope is gone, there you will meet the SCARLET WITCH! Wanda Maximoff is familiar with hitting rock bottom--and now that she's finally found peace, she's pledged all her power to help others who are languishing at their lowest. But when a woman falls through Wanda's door with a terrifying story of a town gone mad, the Scarlet Witch will have to muster her wits and chaos magic to deal with an insidious threat!

Was Scarlet Witch a Villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

Elizabeth Olsen portrays Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. WandaVision, the first Marvel series to debut on Disney+, followed the adventures of Wanda and Vision following Avengers: Endgame. The Disney+ series saw Wanda take over the small town of Westview and reshape it into a sitcom setting. While Wanda appeared to have villainous tendencies in WandaVision, she was being influenced slightly by Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). The WandaVision finale saw Wanda Maximoff don her Scarlet Witch moniker, defeating Agatha and taking off with the Darkhold to continue searching for her twin sons.

The events of WandaVision led into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Scarlet Witch went full-on villain, though she was being influenced by the Darkhold. Scarlet Witch brutally murdered the Illuminati of Earth-838, including John Krasinski's Mister Fantastic, Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, Lashana Lynch's Captain Marvel, Anson Mount's Black Bolt, and Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ended with Scarlet Witch's apparent death. She did redeem herself in the end, destroying Wundagore Mountain and the Darkhold. There has been speculation that Elizabeth Olsen could return as Scarlet Witch in a solo Marvel movie, but so far nothing has been officially confirmed.