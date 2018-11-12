‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Scarlett Johansson Named Female Movie Star of 2018 at People’s Choice Awards

Nearly halfway through the E! People’s Choice Awards, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has picked up its third award of the night. Actor Scarlett Johansson has won the People’s Choices Awards Female Movie Star of 2018 honor.

Johansson won the award for her role as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in Marvel Studios‘ mega-blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War, her eighth appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor is slated to reprise her role as Romanoff in next year’s Avengers 4 before getting her first solo flick, presumably set to be released in 2020.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While helping promoted Infinity War earlier this year, Johansson revealed she has plenty of plans in mind for a solo Black Widow flick.

“I think that there is a…(laughs) it’s such a loaded question,” Johansson said. “Yes, I would want to in the right context and for the film to fit where I’m at, where I am in my life. I mean I’ve played this character for a long time. It’s been probably like 8 years or more, and so much has happened in my life, my life as a performer and happened in my life personally.”

“I love playing this character, and I think there is definitely an opportunity to explore the Widow as a woman who has kind of come into her own and is making independent and active choices for herself probably for once in her life. You know she hasn’t always had that possibility so if it fit that criteria then yes I would want to do it.”

Infinity War director Joe Russo took to the Happy Sad Confused podcast to express his pleasure that Johansson’s portrayal of Romanoff will be explored further in a solo film.

“Yeah, we’re very happy for that. I mean it’s such a rich and interesting character,” Joe Russo said. “There’s so much to explore with a character whose history was as a villain, and you know, Scarlett does such a good job of playing that character and people are so used to that character that you forget the character’s history, and so there’s a lot of compelling stories to tell about someone who has a dark past.”

The Black Widow movie will be directed by Cate Shortland and will be written by Jac Schaeffer (The Hustle). The movie is reported to be a prequel set before the events of Marvel’s Avengers.