Scarlett Johansson Reveals What Is In The Way Of A Black Widow Movie

While Marvel has delayed their first female-headlining superhero film in Captain Marvel, many fans question why a Black Widow solo film isn’t in the works.

Actor Scarlett Johansson talked about the obstacles in the way, revealing that she is very much up for an individual film in the Avengers franchise… with a couple of caveats.

While speaking with Total Film about her new role in Ghost in the Shell, she said she’s spoken with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige about the possibility.

“We’re creatively really compatible,” Johansson said about the producer. “I think we both agree that the character is right for a standalone, it’s just a case of timing at this point for both Marvel and myself.”

Marvel’s slate usually keeps the company producing three films per year, and they’ve already announced their ambitious plans stretching to 2019. The aforementioned Captain Marvel film had been delayed twice, once after Sony’s deal brought Spider-Man to the MCU and again after the success and subsequent sequel announcement of Ant-Man.

“Marvel has a really huge roster,” Johansson said. “They’re looking four years ahead. I also have a lot of things that I want to do.”

But she didn’t squash all hope.

“If I did it, I would dedicate myself completely to making it amazing,” she said. “It would have to be the best version that movie could possibly be. Otherwise, I would never do it.”

But there are a few ways it could be done, she added, “It’d have to be done the right way, though. It’d really have to be its own standalone and its own style and its own story. But there’s a lot of great stuff that you could do with it. It could just be awesome.”

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow is anticipated to return for Avengers: Infinity War, currently filming.

