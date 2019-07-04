Sebastian Stan Pokes Fun at Being Introduced to Gwyneth Paltrow for a Third Time

Marvel Cinematic Universe movie stars are known for being (playfully) merciless when it comes to trolling one another on social media. From spoiler flubs to wardrobe choices to embarrassing moments – it’s all fair ammo for Marvel stars to shoot each other down with.

Gwyneth Paltrow recently gave her (former) MCU co-stars some truly great material to mock her with – and Falcon & The Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan is taking that very opportunity!

“Just barely managed to photobomb the great @pppiccioli and legend @realmrvalentino here… Thank you both for inviting me to my first couture show in 🇫🇷👨🏻‍🎨. Also glad I got to reintroduce myself to @gwynethpaltrow for the third time. We are in the same film…🤷🏻‍♂️ #valentino #couture 📸: @maxmontingelli”

This caption on Stan’s recent Instagram post makes reference to Paltrow’s recent hilarious flub, when the actress appeared in the premiere of her Iron Man director Jon Favreau’s new Netflix cooking series, The Chef Show. During that segment, Favreau tried to discuss making the show while he and Paltrow were both shooting Spider-Man: Homecoming, a reference which totally went over the actresses head. As we subsequently discovered, Gwyneth Paltrow had no memory of ever being in Homecoming!

For Sebasitan Stan, the ‘Forgetful Gwyneth’ experience got a lot more personal during the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, as the actress was captured on video asking her publicist who Sebastian Stan was. Of course, Stan’s caption that he had to reintroduce himself to Paltrow a third time carries the noted shade of hinting that the Infinity War premiere may not have been the only time she gave him the Hollywood “Nice to meet you,” treatment after they’d already met.

On the one hand, Gwyneth Paltrow is Hollywood royalty in the sense that she was born and raised in Tinsel Town, and has had an A-list career that includes dating stars like Brad Pitt, headlining now-classic flicks (Shakespeare in Love, Great Expectations, Iron Man), and winning an Oscar. That’s all to say: she’s a likely candidate to forget the films she’s filmed, or who she’s shared the screen with – especially in the Marvel Studios machine, where sequences like Avengers: Endgame‘s big climatic battle are filmed with many of the stars never even appearing on set together at all.

…On the other hand, Sebastian Stan isn’t just any Joe Schmoe off the street. He’s perfectly justified in feeling like Paltrow is giving him the high-hat.

