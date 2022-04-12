Secret Invasion: Dermot Mulroney Breaks Silence on Rumors He’s the Marvel Universe’s New President

About a month ago, set photos for the upcoming Marvel Studios and Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, revealed that Dermot Mulroney was cast as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new President of the United States. Fans quickly spotted the actor in a newspaper article that revealed his role, and now Mulroney has finally broken his silence on appearing in the series. While speaking to ComicBookMovie.com, the actor totally avoided a question about his MCU debut.

“I don’t know…I did work with Don Cheadle,” Mulroney revealed. “And I think there’s some footage from that episode of Fame in 1986 dangling out there on YouTube, so please don’t watch that. Um, I’m sorry, was there another question?”

Marvel Studios usually has the actors they sign to a role contracted to keep quiet about there appearances, so it’s no shock that Mulroney is avoiding the question. The actor will more than likely appear in the upcoming Secret Invasion series when it premieres on Disney+. The series is currently in production and hopefully we’ll more than likely find out more information sooner rather than later.

Secret Invasion star Samuel L. Jackson recently confirmed that Don Cheadle would appear in the series, which also kind confirms that we’ll see Mulroney appear in some shape or form. Jackson recently revealed Cheadle’s role in the series while appearing on a podcast. You can check out exactly what the Marvel Studiod actor had to say below.



“C’mon man, you walk on the set, Emilia’s amazing… Ben Mendelsohn, he’s awesome. Don, Don Cheadle,” Jackson told the Happy, Sad, Confused Podcast. “I got Don, that’s my golf buddy. I didn’t realize it, but til we did this thing, I was like, ‘We’ve never worked together.’ We just kinda know each other, hang out and laugh… but we’d never worked together and we finally got to work together.”



Not much is currently known about Secret Invasion as plot details are being kept in a secret space station somewhere off world. The series will star Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Colbie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes/War Machine, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Coleman, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Kllian Scott and Kingsley Ben-Adir.



