Secret Invasion Will Reveal More About Nick Fury's Private Life

✖

Ever since making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the end of Iron Man in 2008, Nick Fury has been cloaked in mystery. Very little is known about the character outside of his relationship to SHIELD and the Avengers, despite being around for nearly 15 years. The closest anyone has gotten to learning anything about Fury's like away from work is when he lied to Steve Rogers about his wife kicking him out of the house in order to throw off an enemy who might be listening. Fury's life has been kept under wraps through the whole MCU, but that will likely change with the debut of Secret Invasion.

The upcoming Disney+ series sees Samuel L. Jackson's Fury lead the charge in a Skrull war. Details for the series are still slim at this point, but Jackson did talk about it briefly during an actors roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter this week. He explained that this series will finally allow Marvel time to explore the pieces of Fury we haven't seen before.

"Well I can have a whole life as Nick Fury that's not Nick Fury at work," Jackson said. "You get to go home with me and see what happens with me at home or when I'm alone or when I'm not so strong or when I take off a back brace because Nick Fury's old. Things that you can do that you can't normally do because the character has to present this kind of front when that's happening and that's what the movies are for and when you get to do it in long form you get to show even superheroes have their down moments."

Some of Fury's backstory was explored in Captain Marvel, which took place in the 1990s. His origins with SHIELD and the Avengers were made known, but his personal life was still kept under wraps. With Secret Invasion, there won't be a two-hour time limit to deal with characters. A lot more time will be allotted to building up Fury as a character.

Are you excited to learn more about Nick Fury in Secret Invasion? Let us know in the comments!