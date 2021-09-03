Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: The Album Is Coming Tonight

✖

Tonight is a big night for Marvel fans as it will see the long-awaited release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The movie has even been projected to set a Labor Day Weekend opening box office record with Deadline reporting that the Marvel feature could be headed for a $90 million launch. The movie's release isn't the only thing to look forward to tonight. Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: The Album is also being released. The official motion picture soundtrack is currently available for pre-order and should be hitting the music streaming sites at midnight.

“The music on this album is the beating heart of our film," Destin Daniel Cretton shared. "As we were editing Shang-Chi, we were constantly inspired by the early recordings coming in from these incredible musicians. When I first spoke to Sean about the idea for this album, we knew we wanted it to stand alone as a piece of work, but also be wrapped in the themes of our movie… themes of family, legacy, pain and healing. We also just wanted to make a really great album that gives us all another reason to celebrate. I couldn’t be more excited to share this music and these artists with the world."

You can check out the album's tracklist below:

1. "Always Rising" - NIKI, Rich Brian, Warren Hue

2. "Diamond + and Pearls" - DPR LIVE, DPR IAN, peace.

3. "In The Dark" - Swae Lee, Jhené Aiko

4. "Lazy Susan" - 21 Savage, Rich Brian, Masiwei, Warren Hue

5. "Nomad" - Zion.T, Gen Hoshino

6. "Fire in the Sky" - Anderson .Paak

7. "Lose Control" – JJ Lin

8. "Every Summertime" – NIKI

9. "Never Gonna Come Down" - Mark Tuan, BIBI

10. "Foolish" - Rich Brian, Warren Hue, Guapdad 4000

11. "Clocked Out!" - Audrey Nuna, NIKI

12. "Act Up" - Rich Brian, Earthgang

13. "Baba Says" - Various Artists

14. "Run It" - DJ Snake, Rick Ross, Rich Brian

15. "Swan Song" - Saweetie, NIKI

16. "War With Heaven" – keshi

17. "Hot Soup" - 88rising, Simu Liu

18. "Warriors" - Warren Hue, Seori

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings currently has a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes after 175 reviews, and ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5, calling it "one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best origin stories to date." In addition to Simu Liu in the titular roles, the new film will also feature Tony Leung as Wenwu, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Awkwafina as Katy, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. The movie was helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton and will be released with a 45-day exclusive theatrical window.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to premiere in theaters on September 3rd. The rest of Marvel's 2021 line-up includes What If..., which releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye on Disney+ on November 24th, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.