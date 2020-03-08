Shang-Chi Rumored to Include Debut of Classic Marvel Villain

Production for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is underway in Australia and a new rumor circulating online suggests the film could feature one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s biggest villains yet. Surfacing from scooper @DanielRPK, the alien dragon known as Fin Fang Foom could end up appearing in the flick as a major antagonist. This isn’t the first time the fire-breathing baddie has been rumored to appear in the MCU, though it has been growing a substantial amount of steam this time around.

There’s been a popular theory based on the leak that suggests Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) will have to fight through an underground tournament of sorts, with Fin Fang Foom serving a role in the tournament. Depending on the scooper you follow, the character will either be participating in the tournament itself or will be something “unlocked” as a result of the tournament. Either way, the growing theory — again, based off a leak that could be nothing but fan fiction — ties Fin Fang Foom to this tournament.

During a chat with film students last year, Kevin Feige explained the decision-making behind greenlighting Shang-Chi, noting the flick is something he and his team have wanted to do for quite some time. “Sometimes you’re choosing the title hero, you’re choosing which main character or main team you want to bring to the screen,” he said. “And oftentimes, as you’re making and developing the movie, [asking], ‘Who will come into it? Who will fit into it?’”

The producer added, “Like Shang-Chi, we’ve wanted to make that movie for a long time. We want to make a movie with a 98% Asian cast. And then you talk about, as you develop the movie, what other heroes can you bring into it, if you need them? And in the case of Black Panther [in Captain America: Civil War], it was the greatest thing that ever happened.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters February 12, 2021.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier this fall, The Eternals on November 6, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 in May 2022. Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel series have also been announced.