Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Reveals First Poster

✖

Fans finally have their first official look at the newest hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the official poster of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings being released to the public. This new poster is our best look at the upcoming Marvel Studios film and Simu Liu's debut as the powerful Master of Kung Fu. This of course has led to rampant speculation that a brand new trailer is coming for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The movie is still on the docket for 2021, one of the few major movies that is still set for release this year.

Check out the poster below:

Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday? Today, I’m giving you your VERY FIRST LOOK at the teaser poster for @ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!! Coming to theatres September 3rd (trailer drops in a few weeks). WE’RE ALMOST THERE, PEOPLE!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kzgkg8djeQ — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 19, 2021

Liu previously spoke about the importance of his role. During an interview with the South China Morning Post, the actor spoke with reverence for iconic Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee.

“To take a quote from Stan Lee, the legend himself, 'With great power there must also come great responsibility.' But I think the reason I have the platform I do is because I’ve leaned into my Asianness," he said. "If you are going to ask an entire population to support you, to rally behind you and give you a platform, I won’t shy away from that responsi­bility. I feel like we’ve been shying away from it as people for too long, especially the children of immigrants who are taught to keep their heads down. We have reached the limit of that philosophy.”

Liu added, "I really think this movie could change the world."

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige spoke during a Q&A at the New York Film Academy. Feige made it clear that diversity was a priority moving forward in the MCU.

"Every time we do a movie, we hope it's going to succeed so that we can make another movie. That's always the idea," said Feige. "And with those two films in particular, Black Panther and Captain Marvel, we wanted to keep showcasing heroes from the comics that represent the world that goes to see our movies. So our intention was always to continue to do that."

He added, "What's exciting is that both those movies were such big hits that it squashed any sort of question otherwise, and I hope — and I think — it inspired other companies around the world to do the same thing and tell those different types of stories."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to premiere in theaters on September 3rd.