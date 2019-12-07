Newest Marvel Star Simu Liu Believes Shang-Chi Movie “Could Change the World”

Marvel’s Phase Four is finally kicking off next year with Black Widow and The Eternals, and then 2021 will see the debut of Simu Liu as the titular character in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Liu is best known for playing Jung Kim on Kim’s Convenience and he’s already won over the hearts of many Marvel fans with his delightful presence on social media. The actor also has a great outlook on his upcoming role, recently telling the South China Morning Post that he believes the movie could “change the world.”

“To take a quote from Stan Lee, the legend himself, ‘With great power there must also come great responsibility’. But I think the reason I have the platform I do is because I’ve leaned into my Asianness,” Liu explained. “If you are going to ask an entire population to support you, to rally behind you and give you a platform, I won’t shy away from that responsi­bility. I feel like we’ve been shying away from it as people for too long, especially the children of immigrants who are taught to keep their heads down. We have reached the limit of that philosophy.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added, “I really think this movie could change the world.”

In the comics, Shang-Chi is raised to become a deadly assassin, and his life gets turned upside down when he discovers nefarious details about his father. Shang-Chi then sets out to right his father’s wrongs, becoming Marvel’s “Master of Kung Fu” and serves as a member of Heroes for Hire and the Avengers.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle) on a script by Wonder Woman 1984’s David Callaham. Awkwafina and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung have also been confirmed for the film, with the latter playing The Mandarin.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.