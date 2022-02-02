Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Reveals First Page of His New Book

Simu Liu is the latest Marvel superstar to get his own self-titled franchise. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debuted to stellar reviews last year and already has a sequel in development. In a couple of months, the budding star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—and social media heartthrob, for that matter—will release a memoir detailing his ascension to superhero stardom.

Before he sets off on a global tour promoting the book, Liu released the first page to his followers on Tuesday. As you might expect, he wastes no time whatsoever diving into the Marvel of it all, detailing “The Call” he got from Kevin Feige that would ultimately change his life.

“This particular day, I had finished my scenes for Kim’s Convenience early in the morning and then gotten some shut-eye after returning home. I had barely woken up and cracked open the bag of crispy fried treats when my phone lit up with a call,” Liu writes in the books.

The excerpt adds, “This day, my mind explodes because I know exactly who is on the other side, and I know exactly what he is calling to tell me. My heart pounds furiously as I grab my phone and yell/shriek the most unattractive ‘HELLOOO!?!?!’ you could ever imagine.”

Though the page released doesn’t detail what happens next, the star previously said the call happened just days before San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

“I waited two days and I had gone online and watched videos of all these other Marvel stars and how they got cast and I think I got it in my mind that Kevin likes to call them personally so I thought if my manager calls, it might be bad news but if I get a call from an unknown number, it might be good news,” the actor told ET Canada shortly after he was cast. “It’s about 6:19 p.m. Tuesday and lo and behold, I’m in my underwear eating shrimp crackers and there’s an unknown number from Burbank, California. Now I know Disney Studios is in Burbank so my heart’s thumping out of my chest and I jump and am like ‘Hello!’ and it’s the divine voice of Kevin Feige. I’ll never forget it, it’s so calm, it’s so booming.”

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now available on Disney+, all major digital platforms, and wherever physical movies are sold. Shang-Chi 2 doesn’t have a release window yet.

