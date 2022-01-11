Shang-Chi 2: Simu Liu Teases Newfound Power and Marvel Team-Ups in the Sequel

A sequel to Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings is already in development, with helmer Destin Daniel Cretton getting a cushy new overall deal with the House of Mouse. The sequel will undoubtedly feature the return of the film’s eponymous hero played by Simu Liu and other supporting characters like Awkafina’s Katy or Meng’er Zhang’s Xialing. While Liu hasn’t an idea what the follow-up will all include, he thinks it can’t go too far without his character working on his newfound power.

“I think just what Shaun decides to do with all this newfound power, you know? It kind of consumed his father, consumed Wenwu. I’m curious as to how someone much younger, much more inexperienced, would fare against the rings,” Liu said in a recent chat with Complex.

He added, ” Just this idea of all of a sudden being gifted something that’s so powerful but also so dangerous. And then the other big question I have is, you know, in what way does Shaun fit in with the rest of the MCU? Who are you going to see? What kind of crazy team-ups? What kinda tie-ins, Easter eggs? I’m just as much in the dark and everyone else, so I don’t know anything, but I’m excited to dive into that process.”

In addition to Shang-Chi 2, Cretton is also developing a series for streaming on Disney+. While the series hasn’t been confirmed, many expect it to also be a spin-off of Shang-Chi.

“Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” said Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now available on Disney+, all major digital platforms, and wherever physical movies are sold. Shang-Chi 2 doesn’t have a release window yet.

