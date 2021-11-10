Shang-Chi Star Simi Liu Trolls Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaks With “Exclusive” Photo

Leaks for Spider-Man: No Way Home are dominating chatter across social media, and Shang-Chi star—and social media darling—Simu Liu is well aware of just what’s going on. Tuesday night, Liu took to Twitter to promote the Disney+ release of Shang-Chi, all while teasing the latest round of leaks that may or may not have included a look at Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man returning.

“Check out this exclusive screenshot,” Liu tweeted with a picture of himself and Awkwafina’s Katy. “If you look reaallllly closely you can clearly see that Andrew Garfield is definitely not in it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/SimuLiu/status/1458252712789909508?s=20

Despite the leaks, Garfield has remained mum on his rumored role, continuing to deny his involvement in any capacity when it comes to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how fucking cool would it be if they did that?’” Garfield previously told Variety. “But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m fucked. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be available for Disney+ subscribers to stream on November 12th while Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theatres on December 17th.

