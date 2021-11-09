Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaks – How to Mute Words and Avoid Spoilers Online

The past few weeks have been a bit of a nightmare for the likes of Sony and Marvel Studios. First, reporters—yes, more than one—from a respected trade publication quickly spoiled the conclusion and post-credits scenes of Eternals immediately after the film held its Hollywood premiere. Now, photos that many assume to be legitimate have leaked from someone involved with the production of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Twitter has started running amok.

Here at ComicBook.com, we’re fans of superhero cinema just like you and all the other readers who may potentially get spoiled by some eager fan or account on Twitter. Because of that, we wanted to make sure you can cover your bases and try avoiding spoilers no matter what the cost. While there’s no perfect way to avoid all spoilers, what we’re about to tell you will significantly cut down on the chances you’ll get spoiled—it will also remove any and all discourse about the movie from your feed, just so you’ve been warned.

On Twitter—both on the website and on mobile—navigate to your Settings and Privacy section. There, you’ll find a ‘Privacy and safety’ tab with a handful of different options, but the one you’ll want is ‘Mute and block,’ the page that’ll give you the option to mute certain words and hashtags.

Once you click on Mute and block, navigate to ‘Muted words’ and add the following terms in there: Spider-Man, and No Way Home. While that should cover most of your bases, you might as well mute hashtags associated with the project as well. A cursory glance says it’d be wise to also mute #SpiderMan, #NoWayHome, #SpiderManNoWayHome, and #SpiderMan3 just to be safe.

Again, what this does is that it removes—or in certain cases—hides tweets from you that include any of the muted buzzwords. That means if someone posts spoilers without the hashtags, they’ll still show up. On the flip side, if an innocuous conversation using the muted words is also happening, a conversation you may usually partake in, you won’t see that either.

There’s no perfect solution to protect your spoilers—outside of removing yourself from social media entirely, of course—but taking the above steps should significantly help.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!