Shang-Chi Star Meng'er Zhang Really Punched Simu Liu

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is finally hitting theaters this weekend and has already been met with positive reviews from critics. The movie currently has a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes after 149 reviews, and ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5, calling it "one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best origin stories to date." The movie is set to feature some fresh faces, including Simu Liu in the titular role, who was previously known for the Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience. The movie will also feature the acting debut of Meng'er Zhang, who plays Shang-Chi's sister, Xialing. During a recent chat with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Zhang revealed she actually punched Liu in the face when they were filming.

"I mean, I didn't have any martial arts background before this, so they flew me four months to train. It was really intense, and you really hear Simu and I screaming in the stunt stage. And yeah, the first fight scene we did, I did punch him in the face, yeah," Zhang admitted. "Because I was nervous and he encouraged me. He said, 'It's okay. You can never hurt me.' So I went for it. And I didn't mean to, but to be honest, I enjoyed it."

"Well, I didn't read the comic before, but yes, the brother and sister relationship, it starts with a lot of punches and kicks, but there's always love between them," Zhang added when Davis brought up the sibling rivalry in the Shang-Chi comics. "And I cannot wait to see what's next for my character and everything between the siblings. I think it will be very exciting."

Not only was this Zhang's first movie, but she also met her husband on the film's set.

"Well, I was cast single and wrapped married. I met my husband on this film. And Yung, he is one of the action designers on this film," Zhang shared with ComicBook.com. "We didn't prepare anything for our marriage, but the production threw a big party to celebrate. And Simu, he took us to Disneyland, and Awkwafina, she booked a whole venue and threw a big karaoke party. I mean, everyone sang and everyone lost their voices the other morning. Wow. It's really fun. And yes, it's just like being with my family, you know? They are my family."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to premiere in theaters on September 3rd. The rest of Marvel's 2021 line-up includes What If..., which releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye on Disney+ on November 24th, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.