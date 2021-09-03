Shang-Chi Had Marvel's First On-Set Marriage Story

✖

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is already getting near-universal applause from critics who've seen the movie, with a common theme amongst everyone being the family-led plot the film involves. As it turns out, Shang-Chi's all about family both in front of the camera and behind it. Shang-Chi star Meng'er Zhang tells the film is directly responsible for her new marriage.

As Zhang details, she started filming Shang-Chi single and by the time everything wrapped, she was married to Shang-chi action designer Yung Lee.

"Well, I was cast single and wrapped married. I met my husband on this film. And Yung, he is one of the action designers on this film," Zhang recently told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis.

She added, "We didn't prepare anything for our marriage, but the production threw a big party to celebrate. And Simu, he took us to Disneyland, and Awkwafina, she booked a whole venue and threw a big karaoke party. I mean, everyone sang and everyone lost their voices the other morning. Wow. It's really fun. And yes, it's just like being with my family, you know? They are my family."

Zhang plays Xu Xialing in the film, the sister of Simu Liu's eponymous hero. You can see Davis' full interview with the actor above.

Zhang and Liu join Awkwafina (Katy), Fala Chen (Jiang Li), Florian Munteanu (Razor Fist), Benedict Wong (Wong), Michelle Yeoh (Jiang Nan), and Tony Leung (Wenwu). Other castmembers include Tim Roth (Abomination), Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery), Jade Xu (Black Widow), Ronny Chieng (Jon Jon), Jodi Long, Dallas Liu, and Andy Le (Death Dealer).

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which is currently set for release on September 3rd.

