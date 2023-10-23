Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Reveals He Has Suffered Serious Injury

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has suffered from a torn achilles. The actor revealed on Instagram on Monday that he suffered the injury but has not revealed how. It was presumably not on a film set. Liu is regularly competitive in various recreational sports and other fitness regiments, opening several possibilities for how and when the actor may have suffered from the injury. A torn achilles typically takes from six months to a year.

Liu made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He is expected to play the role in a sequel but appears to be due for an appearance in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty before his next solo outing. Whether or not the achilles injury inhibits Liu’s ability to get to set when the next Avengers movie begins filming remans to be seen but any delays for the actor with that particular role seem unlikely. Marvel’s next big ensemble will not start filming for its current release date of May 1, 2026 until the Spring of 2024, at the earliest.

Liu shared photos of himself in a boot to help keep his ankle steady on Instagram. The post, revealing his torn achilles injury, can be found below.

If Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is indeed Liu’s next appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it will be under the direction of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton. It’s a collaborative reunion which the actor is quite excited about, sharing his enthusiastic perspective with ComicBook.com a year ago. “What makes [Cretton] such a special filmmaker, and I’ve said this from the beginning even when we were premiering our movie, is his ability to make a $150 million movie really, really small, in the best possible way,” Liu said. “I’m really looking forward to what he does on that even grander scale of The Avengers because I think it’s easy to maybe get lost in the spectacle of what those movies can be, the vastness and the grandness of it, but if you can maintain the humanity and the human stories, I think that’s what will make a movie memorable and special, and I think Destin’s got it. I think he’s got it and I think he deserves this so much. I’m so excited to get to work for him again.”

Liu’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is available everywhere now. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. In the mean time, he has also appeared in the hit Barbie movie. For more updates about the Shang-Chi star, stay tuned to ComicBook.com.