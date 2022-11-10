Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Drops Major Avengers: Kang Dynasty Hint (Exclusive)

After Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released, and made a boat-load of money at the box office, director Destin Daniel Cretton got locked down by Marvel Studios. After its release the filmmaker signed an exclusive deal with Marvel Studios to not only develop a Shang-Chi sequel but also a Disney+ TV series. His commitment to the House of Ideas got even bigger when it was announced that he would direct the fifth Avengers movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon David at the BoxLunch Holiday Gala benefitting Feeding America, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu opened up about his director getting this opportunity, and maybe even teased his involvement in the film.

"It feels incredible. I obviously learned about the news a little bit before the rest of the world did, but I freaked out," the Marvel actor said. "I sent him like forty texts in a row, all exclamation marks. I'm just so incredibly happy for him, he's so deserving of that spot. What makes him such a special filmmaker, and I've said this from the beginning even when we were premiering our movie, is his ability to make a $150 million movie really, really small, in the best possible way. I'm really looking forward to what he does on that even grander scale of The Avengers because I think it's easy to maybe get lost in the spectacle of what those movies can be, the vastness and the grandness of it, but if you can maintain the humanity and the human stories, I think that's what will make a movie memorable and special, and I think Destin's got it. I think he's got it and I think he deserves this so much. I'm so excited to get to work for him again."

Considering that last sentence, we asked Liu if he was confirming his involvement in the upcoming Avengers movie, which already has a release date while his Shang-Chi sequel does not. He added: "I would think so...I would hope so. Don't take my word for it."

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is scheduled for release on May 2nd, 2025, and will arrive one year ahead of Avengers: Secret Wars on May 1, 2026. Unlike Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame it seems unlikely that Cretton will direct both films, with many hoping Black Panther's Ryan Coogler will take the job.