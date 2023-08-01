Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars Working Titles Reportedly Revealed

As most of Hollywood remains shut down because of the writers' and actors' strikes, word continues to circulate about some of the projects in development before the industry slowed to a crawl. In one case, the working titles for the next two Avengers have now been unveiled, even though Marvel Studios has been forced to halt any development on the two pictures. In a new report from Cosmic Circus, the pair of films are being developed closely together; so much so, they share similar working titles.

In the case of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the production will continue development and production under the working title Apple Pie 1. Avengers: Secret Wars, on the other hand, will enter production under the working title Apple Pie 2.

Why does Marvel Studios use working titles?

Marvel's usage of working titles has a pretty simple explanation: to help provide an extra layer of secrecy. Instead of filming on location under film names, a working title helps mislead fans and paparazzi from tracking each film. The studio uses a similar legal structure for its movies, forming an LLC for each of the movies to help protect liability from one movie to the next.

"Each project (motion picture, TV show, etc.) should ideally be set up through its own entity primarily to isolate any liability associated from that project from the company generally or its other projects," former Marvel attorney Paul Sarker told ComicBook.com last year. "The concept of these sorts of limitations of liability is the fundamental principle of corporate law. Corporations (and LLCs) exist as separate legal entities, in a legal sense, they are persons, and they can enter into agreements and be sued. To encourage people to invest in corporations, we limit the liability of investors to the amount of their equity in a corporation (or LLC). There are exceptions to this, of course, if the entities are being used as a sham or not following all legal requirements."

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is currently set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026 while Avengers: Secret Wars will enter cinemas on May 7, 2027.