Epic MCU Fan Art Imagines Shang-Chi and The Mandarin Leaping Into Action

Production crews from Marvel Studios have ascended on Australia to kick off principal photography on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the coming weeks. In due time, we’ll eventually get a trailer for the movie, likely towards the end of this year after a substantial amount of the movie is already in the can. Until then, however, we’ll have to make do with the concoction of bizarre fan theories and crafting of intricate pieces of fan art.

One such piece of fan art comes from Instagrammer @ApexForm, which is some of the first fanwork depicting both Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and The Mandarin (Tony Leung Chiu-wai) in action. As noted in the Instagram post, the actual rendering of Shang-Chi — in a super cool comics-accurate suit — comes from Rob Brunette. Apex then assembled the Master of Kung Fu with everything else for the ultimate fan teaser poster of sorts.

Despite nearly beginning production, little is known about the movie itself, other than the fact Liu, Leung, and Awkwafina have been cast in roles. Reports had started circulating online this weekend of Michelle Yeoh being in contention for a role, something we’ve since confirmed. Previously appearing in a post-credits stinger for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as Aleta Ogord, it’s unlikely that same role would carry over.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters February 12, 2021.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies include Black Widow on May 1st, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.