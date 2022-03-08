Stranger Things and Adam Project Director Shawn Levy Wants to Make a Marvel Movie

Director Shawn Levy helped the town of Hawkins, Indiana take on the Upside Down in Stranger Things. He followed up that directorial effort by putting an NPC Ryan Reynolds break his world wide open in Free Guy and sending that same actor back in time in Netflix’s The Adam Project. Levy has plenty of hits over the last few years and it seems like a project with Marvel could be one of his next steps, as long as the right story presents itself.

While promoting The Adam Project, which arrives on Netflix this Friday, Levy spoke with Screen Rant about the film and his career. When asked about franchises like Marvel and Star Wars, Levy explained that he’d absolutely love to take on one of those films in the future.

“I certainly find both the Star Wars and Marvel universes compelling,” Levy said. “It would have to be the right moment, the right story, but those would definitely be tantalizing opportunities. Other than that, I have to say I really want to keep making movies that refuse to be only one thing, that are a hybrid of heart and laughter and spectacle, because those are my favorite kinds of movies. They don’t get made that often anymore and I feel really lucky that I’ve been able to make two in a row that are also original. And I don’t ever take that for granted either.”

Given the blockbuster feel of Free Guy and The Adam Project, Levy would likely be a perfect fit for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Adam Project is heavily influenced by 1980’s films like The Goonies and E.T., big adventures that all ages could both watch and enjoy, that didn’t feel like they were made specifically for kids.

“I loved that Netflix positioned The Adam Project like that. They love the movie the way we love the movie,” Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter, speaking about Netflix’s big Super Bowl movie ad. “It’s been such a labor of love for myself and Shawn Levy from the jump. I’m grateful that Netflix has a commitment to making movies like this, original stories based on nothing more than an idea, and we get to bring them to life. Especially films with this tone that – and I say this in a good way – is a little bit old-fashioned with an ’80s wish-fulfillment, meaning something amazing or even supernatural happens to a kid but he’s home by dinner, and his parents have no clue. It’s a type of old-school, warm and nostalgic filmmaking that I love.”

The Adam Project hits Netflix on March 11th.