She-Hulk Star Tatitana Maslany Teases How Big Upcoming Cameo Was 'Greatest Moment of My Life'

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has always teased Marvel fans with the notion that the Disney+ series will be bringing some big (and unexpected) cameo appearances in Season 1. Just from the marketing for the show, we know that Marvel Cinematic Universe players like Tim Roth's Abomination, Benedict Wong's Wong, and Charlie Cox's Daredevil will all be making appearances in She-Hulk. Well, if that all wasn't enough, She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany is also teasing that no less than "The most beautiful cool person on the planet," will also be dropping by for a visit!

In a new interview with THR, Tatiana Maslany discussed what it's like stepping into a big Marvel Studios project like She-Hulk. By the time the interview was wrapping, the interviewer had to know if one particular episode "tag" (aka the signature Marvel post-credits scene) was something that Maslany was dreading releasing to the public. On the contrary, Maslany was pretty exuberant in the fact that this particular scene – which apparently will feature a She-Hulk dance number – is something she wants everyone to see:

"No, I want that out! I really want everyone to see it because it was the greatest day of my life. It was the greatest moment of my life, Maslany explains, adding that having to do it as She-Hulk wasn't at all a dampener: "Especially in the mo-cap suit! There's no way I'm going to feel cool if I'm opposite the most beautiful cool person on the planet. There's just no way. So if I can look like a little kid dancing in pajamas, that's fine with me. As long as I get to dance with her, I'm happy."

NOTE: Multiple ComicBook.com staff members got to see She-Hulk's first four episodes screened for the press – and they all confirm that the cameo in question comes in Episode 3 – NOT Episode 4 as the THR notes. Therefore, the cameo in question is already out there – and we will never, ever, tell. There are enough clues on the board already (famous, beautiful, good dancer) for fans to put together some good speculation lists. It's also just more proof of how She-Hulk can serve as a mixing pot of all kinds of Marvel and/or pop-culture lore, like few other MCU properties can.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming new episodes weekly every Thursday on Disney+.