She-Hulk Episode 2 Establishes a Major Tie to Shang-Chi

Marvel fans can rest easy because She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has finally rested the case of the missing Abomination! The Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 timeline has been hard to pin down after the big time jump in Avengers: Endgame, and one scene, in particular, has been confusing fans: How and when did The Abomination (Tim Roth) and Wong (Benedict Wong) have their little cage match fight as seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings?

Well, She-Hulk Episode 2 confronts that question directly and gives it a pretty decisive answer!

(WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW!)

In She-Hulk Episode 2, "Superhuman Law" Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) deals with the fallout of her first big public Hulk-out, while trying a case in court. Jen's newfound fame has people buying her drinks and going nuts on social media (hence the "She-Hulk" name) – but it also puts a target on her back and makes her a liability in her job as a district attorney, starting with losing the case she literally fought over.

Jen can't find a new job at any firm she approaches, due to She-Hulk, until she gets approached by GLK&H, the firm that took her on in court during She-Hulk's debut. Holden Holliway (Steve Coulter) wants GLK&H to open a superhuman law division, and wants Jen (or more specifically She-Hulk) to head that division. The only other catch is that the first case will be defending Emil Blonsky/Abomination in his appeal for parole.

Naturally, Jen has serious conflicts about taking on that case, given how Abomination tried to kill her cousin and a fair amount of Harlem, NYC, during the events of The Incredible Hulk. However, she works out the personal stuff and decides to jump in. As is the pattern of Jen's life, she barely gets done saying "I'll take the job" before she gets alerted about a breaking news report showing leaked footage going viral – of Abomination out of his cell, and having a cage match fight with Wong.

The whole big timeline concern a lot of fans had could be boiled down to one question: how is Abomination coming and going from prison, without anyone knowing? Shang-Chi showed us Wong returning Blonsky to his holding cell – but again, the idea of none of the guards (or public) knowing or doing anything about it was pretty far-fetched. Now, She-Hulk has fixed any concern with the matter:

Abomination escaping from jail happened before the events of the episode – it's just the footage now going public – so the MCU Phase 4 timline of Shang-Chi happening before She-Hulk makes sense.

The world reacting to a major supervillain monster escaping now feels like it has real weight and consequences that She-Hulk will explore. Poor Wong.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+