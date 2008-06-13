We're officially two episodes into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a series that is revolutionizing the way we look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The half-hour legal comedy has already proved to be chock-full of hilarious Easter eggs and acknowledgments of canon, both for the world of lawyer-turned-superhero Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and beyond. In Episode 2, that included a blink-and-you'll-miss-it reference to one of the biggest changes the MCU made in its early phases. Spoilers for Episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!

The second episode ended with Jen calling her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), to explain that she was going to be taking on the parole case of Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth). While Jen initially bent over backwards to justify the decision, Bruce quickly proved to be okay with it, revealing that he and Blonsky have buried the hatchet since then. More specifically, Bruce says he's practically "a different person now" than he was when he first fought Blonsky, leading Jen to look directly at the camera and offer a fake laugh.

That's right — the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally acknowledged Hulk being recast, with Ruffalo succeeding Edward Norton in the role between 2008's The Incredible Hulk and 2012's The Avengers. In the years since, Ruffalo has essentially become synonymous with the green Avenger, but the sudden change in appearance from the two movies has definitely remained in the back of some fans' minds. With She-Hulk, the trivia got to hilariously be brought to the surface — and utilize Jen's unique ability to break the fourth wall and talk to the audience in the process.

"I wanted to make a big CGI movie and learn and see stuff," Norton told TotalFilm of The Incredible Hulk in 2019. "I grew up on the Hulk, I loved it. And actually people really liked the movie. You know, kids love the movie. It's another one of those things: the amount of noise that people whip up around it. It's so silly. I couldn't be more happy to have been part of that whole tradition."

