She-Hulk Star on Avengers, A-Force, and Fantastic Four Roles (Exclusive)

Like virtually all other characters in the massive Marvel stable, She-Hulk has found herself part of several teams through her comics runs. At various times, Jennifer Walters has found herself as a leader of the A-Force and as a member of the Fantastic Four, despite not being a member of the Richards/Storm family. When it comes to live-action, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany says the thought of leading a team-up film is scary.

"That's so scary to me," Maslany tells our own Brandon Davis. "But also like, yeah, there's so many actors in this universe that I have always wanted to work with ad if we get to be superhero goofs together, that would be amazing."

Furthermore, Maslany adds she thinks her take on Jennifer Walters might be a poor leader at helming such a team, especially this early in her career.

"I was just thinking that I think she would really be terrible at it. Like there's a part of her that could definitely put people in their place, but she's also like self deprecating in a way that I don't see her being like, 'Let's go!'" the actor adds. "You know what I mean? Like, there's some stuff later on in the season where we see her kind of honing her superheroness and she sort of does it in a way that's a bit clownish and I kind of love that about her."

You can see our full interview with Maslany above.

Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Tim Roth as the Abomination, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming August 18 on Disney+, with new episodes premiering on Thursdays. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

