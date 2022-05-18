She-Hulk Trailer Might Have Teased Daredevil in an Unexpected Way

✖

Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock made his highly anticipated return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe late last year, and fans are hoping he returns sooner rather than later. In fact, some think they may have already seen the fan-favorite character in the first She-Hulk trailer released earlier this week. While Murdock himself doesn't appear at any point in the trailer's footage, there's a brief glimpse of the character Frog-Man. If you're thinking ahead, yes, some have speculated the attorney-turned-crimefighter could be hiding away in the suit.

As the crew at The Cosmic Circus pointed out Wednesday, there's actually a moment in Daredevil's extensive comic book history where he and his trusty cohort Foggy Nelson battled a group called the Ani-Men. Frog-Man, of course, was a member of that group and Murdock knocked him out so that he could be disguised in the frog suit.

I'm even more convinced now that this is Matt



I'm even more convinced now that this is Matt

Dude apparently wore a Frog-Man suit as a disguise in the comics

Admittedly, the theory is spread pretty thin but Marvel Studios is nothing if not accurate to the source material its movies and show pull inspiration from. We've seen some deep comic cuts make the leap to live-action, and a moment such as this would fit perfectly into the narrative of She-Hulk, which is said to be comedy through-and-through.

Whatever the case, Cox is sure he'll return at some point or another. After all, he's only appeared in a single Marvel Studios scene so far.

"More than that, I don't know, and the little I do know, I'm obviously not going to say. But the only thing I would say is that for a long time I was asked these questions and I genuinely had not heard anything," the Daredevil star said in an interview earlier this year. "For years, I have been asked questions about returning as Daredevil, and the genuine truth was I 100% assumed that was gone, that ship had just sailed. I didn't hear from any of the folks at Marvel for a couple of years. It does now look like I was lying for a long time, I actually wasn't, I was only lying for a little bit of time. You still don't want to spoil it for people."

The DefendersVerse is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+ while She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hits the service on August 17th.

